October's supermoon shines in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17

The Brief A full supermoon can be viewed in Wisconsin this week. October's moon is called the Hunter's Moon. Since it will be closer to Earth, it is called a supermoon due to its larger size and brighter appearance.



If you've been looking up at the sky recently, you may have noticed the big and bright moon. The next full moon will arrive on Thursday, Oct.17.

The full moon in October is called the Hunter's Moon because this is the time of year to start to hunt for winter. Fields were often cleared after the harvest, which allowed for better viewing of animals.

Since it will be closer to the Earth, it is considered a supermoon, making it larger and brighter in appearance. This is one of four supermoons in 2024.

The moon will be at peak illumination on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:26 a.m. CDT. But because it will be beneath the horizon in Wisconsin, you will have to wait until after sunset to view it.

The Hunter's supermoon will rise above the horizon at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 17 to view. Viewing conditions in southeast Wisconsin will be perfect with clear skies.