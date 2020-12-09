Northern Lights may be visible in Wisconsin the next two nights

article

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, giving Wisconsin a chance to see the Northern Lights.

At the peak of the storm, expected on Thursday, Dec. 10, the level should reach a “G3 geomagnetic storm” -- making decent conditions for northern Wisconsin and parts of central Wisconsin to view the lights, provided skies remain clear.

Here in southeastern Wisconsin, lights may be visible overhead if conditions in the upper atmosphere are just right. Clouds should cooperate as well, with high pressure remaining close by.

However, it is more likely that the lights are only visible toward the horizon or with a long-exposure camera.

So if you plan on viewing the lights, keep an eye to the northern sky tonight and tomorrow night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and stay up to date with the latest social media posts from the FOX6 Weather team.

