Morning frost likely Friday & Saturday

A weather system that arrives Wednesday evening, Oct. 20 will bring some cooler weather in from southern Canada into the weekend. Morning lows will drop from the 40s and 50s into the 30s for most on Friday and Saturday, warming up slightly Sunday.

Morning frost is a likelihood for most areas west of Lake Michigan, but even some locations lakeside may see a frost. This could potentially mean the first widespread frost of the season and will be problematic for any plants sensitive to the cold. Be sure to bring in or cover any plants that may be vulnerable.