Expand / Collapse search

Morning frost likely Friday & Saturday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee - A weather system that arrives Wednesday evening, Oct. 20 will bring some cooler weather in from southern Canada into the weekend. Morning lows will drop from the 40s and 50s into the 30s for most on Friday and Saturday, warming up slightly Sunday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Morning frost is a likelihood for most areas west of Lake Michigan, but even some locations lakeside may see a frost. This could potentially mean the first widespread frost of the season and will be problematic for any plants sensitive to the cold.  Be sure to bring in or cover any plants that may be vulnerable. 

Major Harris still missing, Milwaukee police plead for information

The Milwaukee Police Department is appealing to the public for any information they might have in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Major Harris, the boy at the center of an Amber Alert.

Milwaukee police: Tuesday shootings injure 2, suspects sought
article

Milwaukee police: Tuesday shootings injure 2, suspects sought

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking unknown suspects in connection to two, separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 19.

National Bakery cookie celebrates Rodgers' comment: 'I own you'
article

National Bakery cookie celebrates Rodgers' comment: 'I own you'

National Bakery & Deli sold an Aaron Rodgers ''I own you'' cookie after his comments during the Green Bay Packers win over the Chicago Bears.