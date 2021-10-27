More drought relief in Wisconsin; rainy end of the week

Rain is back in the forecast after just a 48-hour break. Thursday early morning, Oct. 28 through Friday evening, Oct. 29 on and off showers will be possible with a chance of at least an inch of rain for many.



Starting Thursday morning, Oct. 28 most of the rain stays along the lake and accumulations will be minimal. Areas farther inland could still see light rain to mist.

Lakeside will be the first to see rain early Thursday morning, Oct. 28

Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28 is when the bulk of the warm front passes over and gives us consistent light to moderate showers. The afternoon and evening of Thursday, Oct. 28 is when most in southeast Wisconsin will see their highest rain accumulations.

Rain becomes more widespread late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28

By Friday morning, Oct. 29 dryer air comes in from the northeast and winds pick up but still rain is possible. Most showers during this time are expected to be isolated but a few patches could produce heavier rates.

Isolated showers still possible Friday morning, Oct. 29

The backend of this low finally moves through Friday evening, Oct. 29 and as it does areas farthest SE could still be seeing light to moderate showers into the overnight. Gusty winds will impact every but a majority of the totals will have already occured.

Showers still possible Friday evening, Oct. 29

When it's all said and done by Saturday morning much of southeast Wisconsin will have seen over half an inch of rain with many areas having the potential of an inch plus.

We dry out just in time for the weekend and look to stay that way through Halloween and the start of next week. Cooler air welcomes us into the new month of November!