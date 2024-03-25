Milwaukee weather: Warmer, wetter next 2 days, cool to end March

After a couple of cooler days last week, we are turning up the heat and shifting from snowflakes to raindrops in southeast Wisconsin for a couple of days this week.

A warm front will push to our north Monday. That will take our daytime high temperatures into the low to mid 50s today and we should stay in the range Tuesday. The warmer air comes along with additional moisture and that comes our way as rain.

Rainfall will pick up mid to late day Monday and could accumulate to near an inch in some areas by midnight or just slightly after.

Additional rain on Tuesday could bring the totals over an inch in many areas.

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm and that would make for even higher totals in some spots. Adding the melting snow, our runoff will be on the higher side and we will need to monitor area rivers, streams and retention ponds. Folks with basements that are prone to flooding should check their sump pumps.

The mild, moisture laden air will last for two days before drier and cooler air takes over on Wednesday and Thursday. This should give us a couple of days to allow those rivers and streams to catch up before more rain arrives late Friday into Saturday.

