Milwaukee Weather: Showers and storms early clearing and chilly late

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A few showers and thunderstorms possible for Wednesday morning and again in the afternoon. Conditions improve this evening and overnight.

Highs will reach the upper 60s today but then cool rapidly behind a cold front with overnight lows falling to the 30s and low 40s.

A cooler and breezy day for Thursday before more rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures remain in the low 60s through Saturday.

A slight warm-up is expected for early next week.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy.

High: 68°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 46°

Wind: NW 3-7

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Rain at night.

High: 64°

Wind: WSW 10-15

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

AM Low: 49° High: 62°

Wind: W 10-20

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 64°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 66°

Wind: W 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 51° High: 70°

Wind: WSW 5-10

