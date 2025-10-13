Milwaukee Weather: Showers early Monday and another warm up coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Light showers move through southern Wisconsin Monday morning, tapering off by midday with clouds lingering behind a slow cold front.
Tuesday brings cooler northerly winds and lake-effect clouds near Lake Michigan, while inland areas see partial clearing and highs in the upper 60s.
A weak system may bring light rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday, mainly across southwest Wisconsin.
The rest of the week looks mostly dry and mild, with highs climbing back into the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday and the weekend.
Today: Morning and midday showers the mostly cloudy.
High: 68°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50°
Wind: NW 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day rain showers.
High: 64°
Wind: NE 10-15
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 62°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers likely by late day and overnight.
AM Low: 56° High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
AM Low: 58° High: 70°
Wind: W 5-10
