Milwaukee Weather: Frosty morning to weekend warming

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9am, as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunny today with temperatures warming into the low 50s, then dropping back to low and mid 30s tonight.

Frost will be possible once again. More clouds over the weekend with a slight chance of showers Saturday.

Conditions should still be dry for trick-or-treating. Cooler next week with a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today: Frosty morning. Mostly sunny.

High: 52°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 38°

Wind: S 2-4

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Slight chance showers.

High: 54°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 44° High: 58°

Wind: SE 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 52°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late.

AM Low: 44° High: 52°

Wind: SE 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 42° High: 50°

Wind: NE 5-15

6-day planner

