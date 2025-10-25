Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Frosty and cool morning, cloudy with chance of showers today

Published  October 25, 2025 6:38am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Frosty start Saturday morning with lows in the lower 30s.
Clouds will remain thicker in the sky starting off the weekend. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Saturday. Highs in the low 50s.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s over the next 6 days which is closer to average.
Looking drier Sunday and Monday. Then a chance of showers returns Tuesday.

Today:    Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers.
High:     52°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tonight:  Chance sprinkles. Partly cloudy.
Low:      42°
Wind:     E 5

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
High:     57°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   44°                    High:  54°
Wind:     E 10-15

Tuesday:  Chance for showers.
AM Low:   44°                    High:  55°
Wind:     E 10-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Breezy.
AM Low:   43°                    High:  52°
Wind:     ENE 10-20

Thursday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low:   40°                    High:  52°
Wind:     N 5-10
 

