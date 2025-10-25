Milwaukee Weather: Frosty and cool morning, cloudy with chance of showers today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Frosty start Saturday morning with lows in the lower 30s.

Clouds will remain thicker in the sky starting off the weekend. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Saturday. Highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s over the next 6 days which is closer to average.

Looking drier Sunday and Monday. Then a chance of showers returns Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers.

High: 52°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Chance sprinkles. Partly cloudy.

Low: 42°

Wind: E 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 57°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 54°

Wind: E 10-15

Tuesday: Chance for showers.

AM Low: 44° High: 55°

Wind: E 10-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Breezy.

AM Low: 43° High: 52°

Wind: ENE 10-20

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 40° High: 52°

Wind: N 5-10



