Milwaukee Weather: Frosty and cool morning, cloudy with chance of showers today
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Frosty start Saturday morning with lows in the lower 30s.
Clouds will remain thicker in the sky starting off the weekend. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Saturday. Highs in the low 50s.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s over the next 6 days which is closer to average.
Looking drier Sunday and Monday. Then a chance of showers returns Tuesday.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers.
High: 52°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Chance sprinkles. Partly cloudy.
Low: 42°
Wind: E 5
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 57°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 54°
Wind: E 10-15
Tuesday: Chance for showers.
AM Low: 44° High: 55°
Wind: E 10-15
Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Breezy.
AM Low: 43° High: 52°
Wind: ENE 10-20
Thursday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 40° High: 52°
Wind: N 5-10
6-day planner
