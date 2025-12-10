Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Snow, freezing drizzle and turning colder

By
Published  December 10, 2025 4:38am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Light snow and pockets of freezing drizzle move through southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning, tapering off by late morning as colder air and gusty north winds settle in.
A dusting of light snow is possible again late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, followed by single-digit lows or even a few subzero readings by Thursday morning.
Thursday stays cold and mainly dry, though a system Thursday night may brush southwest Wisconsin with light accumulating snow.
Another weak disturbance Friday brings a chance of light snow before a surge of arctic air plunges highs into the single digits this weekend.

Today:    Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle early then a few afternoon snow showers. Becoming windy and colder.
High:     30°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tonight:  Clearing
Low:      8°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of snow late evening and overnight.
High:     20°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Chance of light snow.
AM Low:   18°                    High:  26°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Saturday: Chance of light snow. Very cold.
AM Low:   0°                     High:  10°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Sunny and very cold.
AM Low:   -6°                    High:  8°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Monday:   Parlty sunny.
AM Low:   -1°                    High:  22°
Wind:     S 5-10
 

