Milwaukee Weather: Snow, freezing drizzle and turning colder
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Light snow and pockets of freezing drizzle move through southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning, tapering off by late morning as colder air and gusty north winds settle in.
A dusting of light snow is possible again late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, followed by single-digit lows or even a few subzero readings by Thursday morning.
Thursday stays cold and mainly dry, though a system Thursday night may brush southwest Wisconsin with light accumulating snow.
Another weak disturbance Friday brings a chance of light snow before a surge of arctic air plunges highs into the single digits this weekend.
Today: Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle early then a few afternoon snow showers. Becoming windy and colder.
High: 30°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Clearing
Low: 8°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of snow late evening and overnight.
High: 20°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 26°
Wind: NW 15-25
Saturday: Chance of light snow. Very cold.
AM Low: 0° High: 10°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Sunny and very cold.
AM Low: -6° High: 8°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Parlty sunny.
AM Low: -1° High: 22°
Wind: S 5-10
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.