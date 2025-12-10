Milwaukee Weather: Snow, freezing drizzle and turning colder

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Light snow and pockets of freezing drizzle move through southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning, tapering off by late morning as colder air and gusty north winds settle in.

A dusting of light snow is possible again late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, followed by single-digit lows or even a few subzero readings by Thursday morning.

Thursday stays cold and mainly dry, though a system Thursday night may brush southwest Wisconsin with light accumulating snow.

Another weak disturbance Friday brings a chance of light snow before a surge of arctic air plunges highs into the single digits this weekend.

Today: Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle early then a few afternoon snow showers. Becoming windy and colder.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clearing

Low: 8°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of snow late evening and overnight.

High: 20°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 18° High: 26°

Wind: NW 15-25

Saturday: Chance of light snow. Very cold.

AM Low: 0° High: 10°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny and very cold.

AM Low: -6° High: 8°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Parlty sunny.

AM Low: -1° High: 22°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media