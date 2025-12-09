Milwaukee Weather: Snow and rain return to Wisconsin

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell



Light snow and pockets of freezing drizzle will give way to a stronger storm tonight, bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow and some mixed precipitation into early Wednesday.

Scattered light snow showers may linger Wednesday, with colder air steadily pouring in behind the departing system.

Additional rounds of light snow are possible from Thursday through Saturday as several weak disturbances slide through the Great Lakes.

By the weekend, an arctic air mass settles over Wisconsin, keeping highs in the single digits and driving wind chills down to –15 to –25 degrees at night. Temperatures slowly recover early next week but remain well below normal.

Today: Cloudy. Milder. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Late PM rain/snow mix.

High: 36°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Rain/Mix/Snow

Low: 36°

Wind: SW-W 10-20

Wednesday:Rain/Snow mix changing to all snow. Falling temperatures. Windy.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold.

AM Low: 10° High: 22°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.

AM Low: 8° High: 22°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Very cold.

AM Low: -1° High: 8°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: -3° High: 10°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

