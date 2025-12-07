Milwaukee Weather -- Sunshine Returns Sunday but very cold
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Snow from Saturday night into early Sunday caused roads covered in snow. Drive slow early Sunday.
Clouds decrease Sunday with sunshine returning through the afternoon. Cold, highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills will remain in the single digits.
A few lake effect snow showers possible tonight. Minimal impacts expected. Temperatures drop into the single digits inland to low teens near the lake.
A few more systems could bring light snow Monday night into early Tuesday. A stronger low can bring a mix of snow and rain Tuesday into Wednesday.
Today: AM Snow, Clearing clouds with sunshine
High: 21°
Wind: N 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of snow.
Low: 11°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy
High: 25°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Tuesday: AM snow possible, PM Rain/ Snow
AM Low: 18° High: 36°
Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday: Chance of Rain/ Snow
AM Low: 30° High: 35°
Wind: W 10-25
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow showers
AM Low: 15° High: 23°
Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow showers
AM Low: 9° High: 17°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
