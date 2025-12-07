Milwaukee Weather -- Sunshine Returns Sunday but very cold

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Snow from Saturday night into early Sunday caused roads covered in snow. Drive slow early Sunday.

Clouds decrease Sunday with sunshine returning through the afternoon. Cold, highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills will remain in the single digits.

A few lake effect snow showers possible tonight. Minimal impacts expected. Temperatures drop into the single digits inland to low teens near the lake.

A few more systems could bring light snow Monday night into early Tuesday. A stronger low can bring a mix of snow and rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: AM Snow, Clearing clouds with sunshine

High: 21°

Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of snow.

Low: 11°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy

High: 25°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Tuesday: AM snow possible, PM Rain/ Snow

AM Low: 18° High: 36°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Chance of Rain/ Snow

AM Low: 30° High: 35°

Wind: W 10-25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow showers

AM Low: 15° High: 23°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow showers

AM Low: 9° High: 17°

Wind: NW 10-20

