Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and very cold
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A blast of Arctic air settles over Wisconsin today, sending morning lows near 0 to -5°F with wind chills dipping to -5 to -15°F.
Highs only reach the low to mid-teens Thursday, with winds easing by afternoon as high pressure settles in. Cloud cover builds late tonight.
By Friday night, a weak front brings light snow and possibly patchy freezing drizzle, creating slick spots.
Another system arrives Sunday with a chance of accumulating light snow, though track uncertainty remains. Below-normal temperatures continue through mid-next week.
Today: Sunny & Very Cold. Wind Chills: -5 to -15 at times.
High: 16°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds. Cold.
Low: 6°
Wind: SW 10-15
Friday: Early sun then more clouds. Late PM light snow possible.
High: 26°
Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 22° High: 26°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 10° High: 22°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 6° High: 26°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 16° High: 34°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.