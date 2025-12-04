Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and very cold

By
Published  December 4, 2025 4:42am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A blast of Arctic air settles over Wisconsin today, sending morning lows near 0 to -5°F with wind chills dipping to -5 to -15°F.
Highs only reach the low to mid-teens Thursday, with winds easing by afternoon as high pressure settles in. Cloud cover builds late tonight.
By Friday night, a weak front brings light snow and possibly patchy freezing drizzle, creating slick spots.
Another system arrives Sunday with a chance of accumulating light snow, though track uncertainty remains. Below-normal temperatures continue through mid-next week.

Today:    Sunny & Very Cold. Wind Chills: -5 to -15 at times.
High:     16°
Wind:     WSW 5-10

Tonight:  A few clouds. Cold.
Low:      6°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Friday:   Early sun then more clouds. Late PM light snow possible.
High:     26°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   22°                    High:  26°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny. Chance of light snow.
AM Low:   10°                    High:  22°
Wind:     N 5-10

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow.
AM Low:   6°                     High:  26°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow.
AM Low:   16°                    High:  34°
Wind:     SW 5-10


 

