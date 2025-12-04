Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and very cold

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A blast of Arctic air settles over Wisconsin today, sending morning lows near 0 to -5°F with wind chills dipping to -5 to -15°F.

Highs only reach the low to mid-teens Thursday, with winds easing by afternoon as high pressure settles in. Cloud cover builds late tonight.

By Friday night, a weak front brings light snow and possibly patchy freezing drizzle, creating slick spots.

Another system arrives Sunday with a chance of accumulating light snow, though track uncertainty remains. Below-normal temperatures continue through mid-next week.

Today: Sunny & Very Cold. Wind Chills: -5 to -15 at times.

High: 16°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds. Cold.

Low: 6°

Wind: SW 10-15

Friday: Early sun then more clouds. Late PM light snow possible.

High: 26°

Wind: SW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 22° High: 26°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 10° High: 22°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 6° High: 26°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 16° High: 34°

Wind: SW 5-10





6-day planner

