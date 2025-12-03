Milwaukee Weather: A few early flakes then bitter cold

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southeastern Wisconsin starts the day with a few scattered flurries, but accumulations remain minimal due to dry air aloft.

A strong cold front sweeps through by late morning, shifting winds northwest and sending temperatures sharply downward during the afternoon.

Tonight brings bitter cold: lows dropping below zero and wind chills between -15 and -20 early Thursday. High pressure settles in Thursday with sunshine but highs only in the low teens.

Looking ahead, the region stays locked in a cold, active northwest-flow pattern with several reinforcing fronts and chances of light snow.

Today: A few early snow showers then mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall late afternoon and evening.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear and very cold.

Low: 0°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold.

High: 14°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 8° High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 20° High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 15° High: 26°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 18° High: 28°

Wind: SSE 5-10

