Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: A few early flakes then bitter cold

By
Published  December 3, 2025 4:46am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southeastern Wisconsin starts the day with a few scattered flurries, but accumulations remain minimal due to dry air aloft.
A strong cold front sweeps through by late morning, shifting winds northwest and sending temperatures sharply downward during the afternoon.
Tonight brings bitter cold: lows dropping below zero and wind chills between -15 and -20 early Thursday. High pressure settles in Thursday with sunshine but highs only in the low teens.
Looking ahead, the region stays locked in a cold, active northwest-flow pattern with several reinforcing fronts and chances of light snow.

Today:    A few early snow showers then mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall late afternoon and evening.
High:     30°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Tonight:  Clear and very cold.
Low:      0°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold.
High:     14°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny. Slight chance of light snow.
AM Low:   8°                     High:  26°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   20°                    High:  28°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Chance of light snow.
AM Low:   15°                    High:  26°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Monday:   Chance of light snow.
AM Low:   18°                    High:  28°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee