Milwaukee Weather: A few early flakes then bitter cold
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southeastern Wisconsin starts the day with a few scattered flurries, but accumulations remain minimal due to dry air aloft.
A strong cold front sweeps through by late morning, shifting winds northwest and sending temperatures sharply downward during the afternoon.
Tonight brings bitter cold: lows dropping below zero and wind chills between -15 and -20 early Thursday. High pressure settles in Thursday with sunshine but highs only in the low teens.
Looking ahead, the region stays locked in a cold, active northwest-flow pattern with several reinforcing fronts and chances of light snow.
Today: A few early snow showers then mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall late afternoon and evening.
High: 30°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clear and very cold.
Low: 0°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold.
High: 14°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of light snow.
AM Low: 8° High: 26°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 20° High: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 15° High: 26°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 28°
Wind: SSE 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.