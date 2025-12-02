Milwaukee Weather: Cold today and getting colder

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A quiet but cold stretch settles in today as clouds linger and highs reach the mid-20s. Light snow arrives early Wednesday morning ahead of a strong cold front, but accumulation stays very light, generally less than half an inch. Temperatures fall sharply Wednesday afternoon, setting up a bitterly cold Thursday with lows near or below 0 in many areas.

The end of the week into early next week turns more active, with fast-moving disturbances bringing periodic light snow chances and continued below-average temperatures.

Marine conditions on Lake Michigan will be rough Wednesday with strong winds, freezing spray risk, and a Small Craft Advisory.

Today: Partly cloudy and chilly.

High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 22°

Wind: SW 10-15

Wednesday: Light snow. Less than 1" accumulation.

High: 32°

Wind: NW 10-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 2° High: 16°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 4° High: 24°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 20° High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 16° High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10





