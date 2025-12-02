Milwaukee Weather: Cold today and getting colder
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A quiet but cold stretch settles in today as clouds linger and highs reach the mid-20s. Light snow arrives early Wednesday morning ahead of a strong cold front, but accumulation stays very light, generally less than half an inch. Temperatures fall sharply Wednesday afternoon, setting up a bitterly cold Thursday with lows near or below 0 in many areas.
The end of the week into early next week turns more active, with fast-moving disturbances bringing periodic light snow chances and continued below-average temperatures.
Marine conditions on Lake Michigan will be rough Wednesday with strong winds, freezing spray risk, and a Small Craft Advisory.
Today: Partly cloudy and chilly.
High: 26°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 22°
Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday: Light snow. Less than 1" accumulation.
High: 32°
Wind: NW 10-15
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 2° High: 16°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.
AM Low: 4° High: 24°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.
AM Low: 20° High: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow.
AM Low: 16° High: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.