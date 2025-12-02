Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Cold today and getting colder

By
Published  December 2, 2025 5:55am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A quiet but cold stretch settles in today as clouds linger and highs reach the mid-20s. Light snow arrives early Wednesday morning ahead of a strong cold front, but accumulation stays very light, generally less than half an inch. Temperatures fall sharply Wednesday afternoon, setting up a bitterly cold Thursday with lows near or below 0 in many areas.
The end of the week into early next week turns more active, with fast-moving disturbances bringing periodic light snow chances and continued below-average temperatures.
Marine conditions on Lake Michigan will be rough Wednesday with strong winds, freezing spray risk, and a Small Craft Advisory.

Today:    Partly cloudy and chilly.
High:     26°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low:      22°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Wednesday: Light snow. Less than 1" accumulation.
High:     32°
Wind:     NW 10-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low:   2°                     High:  16°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.
AM Low:   4°                     High:  24°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.
AM Low:   20°                    High:  28°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow.
AM Low:   16°                    High:  28°
Wind:     NW 5-10


 

