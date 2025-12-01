Milwaukee Weather - More snow on the way Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Icing is likely on untreated surfaces Monday morning with isolated freezing fog. Cold, temps in the single digits to low teens.

Increasing clouds on Monday with snow moving in after 3pm and ending by 2am Tuesday. 0.5"-1.0" of fluffier snow expected, 1"-2" possible along the IL border.

Partly sunny and chilly on Tuesday with highs in the mid-20s. Blustery on Wednesday with a few light snow showers, little to no accumulation. Highs in the low 30s.

Very cold later this week. Highs in the teens on Thursday and low 20s on Friday. There is another chance for snow Saturday night that can accumulate. Details to come.

Today: Increasing clouds. Snow after 3pm ending by 2am.

High: 28°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Brief clearing. Cold. Icing on untreated roads and surfaces.

Low: 15°

Wind: NW 5

Tuesday: Partly sunny and chilly.

High: 25°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Chance for light snow showers. Blustery.

AM Low: 19° High: 32°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny. Very cold.

AM Low: 3° High: 15°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny. Very cold.

AM Low: 4° High: 24°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow at night.

AM Low: 20° High: 29°

Wind: NW 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media