Milwaukee Weather: Winter weather advisory; additional snow and blowing snow

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6AM until noon inland to 3PM near the lake.

Plan for very low visibility and hazardous travel conditions as light additional snowfall and blowing snow will cause issues today.

There is another few chances of snow in the forecast for this week: Monday night, Wednesday, and next weekend. Most are looking light in terms of accumulation.

Frigid wind chills are expected heading into Monday morning with sub-zero numbers in some places. Wind chills could reach the double digits below zero by the end of the week.

Today: Morning snow. Windy and cold. Blowing snow.

High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-20

Tonight: Very cold.

Low: 8°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of PM snow showers.

High: 27°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Very cold.

AM Low: 13° High: 24°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Chance snow showers. Very cold. Breezy.

AM Low: 19° High: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15

Thursday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 2° High: 12°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Cloudy.

AM Low: 4° High: 23°

Wind: S 10-20

