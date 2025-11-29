Milwaukee Weather: Winter storm warning, hazardous travel expected

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6AM Saturday to 6AM Sunday. Snow will pick up during the late morning through Saturday night.

Accumulation could range from 5" near the lake rapidly increasing inland to 12" possible. Plan for very low visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

Snow showers will begin to move out Sunday morning. However, winds will blow around snow so it is possible to add a winter weather advisory for travel on Sunday.

Well below average temperatures linger next week. Highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits. A few more chances of snow are possible Monday and Wednesday.

Today: Heavy snow and windy.

High: 32°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Heavy snow and windy.

Low: 28°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Morning snow. Windy and cold.

High: 31°

Wind: NW 15-20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

AM Low: 8° High: 23°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Very cold.

AM Low: 14° High: 24°

Wind: W 5-15

Wednesday:Chance snow showers. Very cold.

AM Low: 15° High: 27°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 5° High: 21°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media