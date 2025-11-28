Milwaukee Weather: Heavy snow Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3am Saturday to 6am Sunday for Jefferson, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Co.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6am Saturday to 6am Sunday for the rest of SE WI.

A mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures reaching 30°. Clouds increase this evening as snow arrives overnight.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected from late Friday night through Sunday morning, with about 6-10" of accumulation in most spots.

Some uncertainty remains along the lake, as totals make be lower due to wetter snow from warmer lake temperatures.

Consider avoiding travel Saturday, if possible. Conditions will be worse throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today: Partly sunny and chilly. Snow arrives tonight.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers.

Low: 24°

Wind: SW 2-5

Saturday: Snow likely, heavy at times. 6-10" possible.

High: 34°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Morning snow showers likely.

AM Low: 30° High: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance for light snow in the evening.

AM Low: 10° High: 22°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 8° High: 24°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.

AM Low: 14° High: 32°

Wind: SW 5-15

