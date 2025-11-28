Milwaukee Weather: Heavy snow Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3am Saturday to 6am Sunday for Jefferson, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Co.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6am Saturday to 6am Sunday for the rest of SE WI.
A mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures reaching 30°. Clouds increase this evening as snow arrives overnight.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected from late Friday night through Sunday morning, with about 6-10" of accumulation in most spots.
Some uncertainty remains along the lake, as totals make be lower due to wetter snow from warmer lake temperatures.
Consider avoiding travel Saturday, if possible. Conditions will be worse throughout the afternoon and evening.
Today: Partly sunny and chilly. Snow arrives tonight.
High: 30°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers.
Low: 24°
Wind: SW 2-5
Saturday: Snow likely, heavy at times. 6-10" possible.
High: 34°
Wind: SE 5-15
Sunday: Morning snow showers likely.
AM Low: 30° High: 30°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance for light snow in the evening.
AM Low: 10° High: 22°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 8° High: 24°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.
AM Low: 14° High: 32°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.