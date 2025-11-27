Milwaukee Weather: Windy and cold. Snow likely Saturday.

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Winter Storm Watch in effect from November 29, Midnight until November 30, 06:00 AM



Cold and breezy weather dominates Thanksgiving and Friday, with single-digit wind chills and only a few stray flurries.

A major winter storm is likely to arrive late Friday night and continue through Saturday, bringing widespread accumulating snow and potentially hazardous travel across much of Wisconsin.

Lighter snow may linger into Sunday as even colder air pours in behind the system. Sunday night and Monday will be the coldest stretch, with lows near zero and subzero wind chills likely.

Another weak system may brush the region by midweek with a chance for light snow and continued below-normal temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy & windy. Few afternoon flurries/snow showers.

High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Snow ending. Cloudy and windy.

Low: 20°

Wind: NW 15-30

Friday: Partly sunny and cold.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Heavy snow likely. 5-10" of snow.

AM Low: 22° High: 34°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: Morning snow. Windy and cold.

AM Low: 29° High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: Partly sunny. Very cold.

AM Low: 8° High: 20°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Very cold.

AM Low: 9° High: 24°

Wind: SW 5-15





