Milwaukee Weather: Very windy with snow likely

Wind Advisory in effect from November 26, 06:00 AM until November 26, 06:00 PM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from November 26, 06:00 AM until November 26, 06:00 PM



A strong storm system is moving through Wisconsin, bringing powdery snow early Wednesday along with dangerous wind gusts of 45–50 mph that will cause blowing snow, reduced visibility, and difficult holiday travel.

Thanksgiving turns much colder and still breezy, with wind chills in the single digits, plus a small chance of light lake-effect flurries near Lake Michigan as the storm pulls away.

Thursday night and Friday bring quieter weather but remain cold, with lows in the teens and daytime highs below normal.

Over the weekend, attention shifts to a developing system that could bring accumulating and potentially impactful snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday, depending on the storm track and how several pieces of energy interact.

Today: Very windy. Snow likely. 1-3" possible in areas north of Hwy 33.

High: 32°

Wind: W-NW 20-30

Tonight: Windy and cold.

Low: 24°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Windy. A few flurries.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 15-25

Friday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds late day.

AM Low: 20° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Snow likely. Heavy snow possible.

AM Low: 22° High: 34°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Lingering AM snow then calming.

AM Low: 28° High: 34°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 6° High: 20°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

