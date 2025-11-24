Milwaukee Weather: Mild Monday, rain and snow coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is heading into a stretch of gray, damp weather through Tuesday, followed by a sharp blast of colder, windier air for Thanksgiving.
Low clouds, drizzle, fog, with occasional light rain arrives late Monday and dominates through Tuesday. A stronger system Tuesday night into Wednesday brings gusty northwest winds, falling temperatures and scattered rain/snow showers.
Thanksgiving will be cold and blustery with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s.
Another storm system impacts our area Friday night through Sunday with mostly snow, though track and intensity remain uncertain.
Today: Early sun the becoming cloudy. Still mild.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Drizzle and fog. Light rain showers possible.
Low: 44°
Wind: SSW 3-5
Tuesday: Early morning fog possible. Cloudy and mild with light rain at times.
High: 54°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday: Cold and windy. Chance of light snow, mixed with rain at times.
AM Low: 38° High: 38°
Wind: NW 15-30
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and cold.
AM Low: 24° High: 32°
Wind: NW 15-25
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 20° High: 32°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Light snow.
AM Low: 24° High: 34°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.