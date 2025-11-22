Milwaukee Weather -- A mild weekend ahead before the cold arrives next week
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Sunshine Saturday morning with increasing cloud cover through the day. High temperatures in the upper 40s.
Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s inland to mid 30s near the lake.
Warmer temperatures will remain in the 50s for highs Sunday through Tuesday. Colder temperatures move in by Thanksgiving.
There is a chance for rain late Monday and into Tuesday. As colder temperatures arrive Wednesday, this could produce a few flurries.
Today: Increasing clouds.
High: 49°
Wind: SW/NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear
Low: 34°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 52°
Wind: W/SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of afternoon/evening rain showers.
AM Low: 34° High: 54°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Chane of rain showers.
AM Low: 45° High: 55°
Wind: W 5-10
Wednesday:Chance of flurries. Breezy.
AM Low: 32° High: 40°
Wind: W 10-20
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cold.
AM Low: 23° High: 34°
Wind: W 10-15
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.