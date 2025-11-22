Milwaukee Weather -- A mild weekend ahead before the cold arrives next week

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Sunshine Saturday morning with increasing cloud cover through the day. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s inland to mid 30s near the lake.

Warmer temperatures will remain in the 50s for highs Sunday through Tuesday. Colder temperatures move in by Thanksgiving.

There is a chance for rain late Monday and into Tuesday. As colder temperatures arrive Wednesday, this could produce a few flurries.

Today: Increasing clouds.

High: 49°

Wind: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear

Low: 34°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 52°

Wind: W/SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of afternoon/evening rain showers.

AM Low: 34° High: 54°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Chane of rain showers.

AM Low: 45° High: 55°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday:Chance of flurries. Breezy.

AM Low: 32° High: 40°

Wind: W 10-20

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cold.

AM Low: 23° High: 34°

Wind: W 10-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media