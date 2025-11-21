Milwaukee Weather: Dry and calm, weekend warm-up coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin heads into a mild weekend with temperatures running several degrees above normal and plenty of quiet weather.
A more active pattern arrives Monday night into Tuesday, when multiple systems bring a likely round of rain and a sharp temperature drop.
Behind that system, colder Canadian air settles in for Thanksgiving, bringing highs in the 30s, lows in the teens, and the potential for another storm later in the holiday weekend.
The track and timing of that system remain uncertain.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 46°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 3-5
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Increasing clouds and breezy with light rain arriving late day and overnight.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: SE 10-20
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain likely.
AM Low: 46° High: 54°
Wind: W 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
AM Low: 32° High: 40°
Wind: W 10-20
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.