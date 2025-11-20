Milwaukee Weather: AM fog and drizzle. Mild weekend coming.
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A warm-air advection setup this morning is fighting against thick low clouds, fog and areas of drizzle.
Fog lifts after sunrise, but light drizzle is still possible into tonight before a cold front brings drier air and improving visibility.
The weekend looks mostly dry with mild temps.
A stronger system approaches midweek with rain potential, followed by a notable cool-down heading into Thanksgiving.
Today: Cloudy with areas of drizzle.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with partial clearing overnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: NW 3-7
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 48°
Wind: N 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 50°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers at night.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
AM Low: 42° High: 52°
Wind: VAR 5-10
6-day planner
