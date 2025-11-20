Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: AM fog and drizzle. Mild weekend coming.

By
Published  November 20, 2025 6:33am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A warm-air advection setup this morning is fighting against thick low clouds, fog and areas of drizzle.
Fog lifts after sunrise, but light drizzle is still possible into tonight before a cold front brings drier air and improving visibility.
The weekend looks mostly dry with mild temps.
A stronger system approaches midweek with rain potential, followed by a notable cool-down heading into Thanksgiving.

Today:    Cloudy with areas of drizzle.
High:     50°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy with partial clearing overnight.
Low:      36°
Wind:     NW 3-7

Friday:   Partly sunny.
High:     48°
Wind:     N 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   36°                    High:  50°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  54°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Monday:   Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers at night.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  54°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
AM Low:   42°                    High:  52°
Wind:     VAR 5-10


 

