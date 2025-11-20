Milwaukee Weather: AM fog and drizzle. Mild weekend coming.

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A warm-air advection setup this morning is fighting against thick low clouds, fog and areas of drizzle.

Fog lifts after sunrise, but light drizzle is still possible into tonight before a cold front brings drier air and improving visibility.

The weekend looks mostly dry with mild temps.

A stronger system approaches midweek with rain potential, followed by a notable cool-down heading into Thanksgiving.

Today: Cloudy with areas of drizzle.

High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with partial clearing overnight.

Low: 36°

Wind: NW 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 48°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 50°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers at night.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

AM Low: 42° High: 52°

Wind: VAR 5-10





6-day planner

