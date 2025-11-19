Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, warming up for the weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Dense Fog Advisory this morning for Sheboygan, Washington, Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.

Fog lifts later this morning but low clouds linger, keeping skies gray and temps seasonally cool.

Thursday turns milder with highs in the 50s and only a small chance of a few light showers as a weak front moves through. Friday and Saturday look mostly dry and near normal as high pressure settles in.

By Sunday into early next week, another front passes well north of Wisconsin, keeping the state dry with temps trending slightly above normal.

Today: AM Fog. Cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 3-5

Thursday: Cloudy.

High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 50°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 52°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

