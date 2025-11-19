Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, warming up for the weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Dense Fog Advisory this morning for Sheboygan, Washington, Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.
Fog lifts later this morning but low clouds linger, keeping skies gray and temps seasonally cool.
Thursday turns milder with highs in the 50s and only a small chance of a few light showers as a weak front moves through. Friday and Saturday look mostly dry and near normal as high pressure settles in.
By Sunday into early next week, another front passes well north of Wisconsin, keeping the state dry with temps trending slightly above normal.
Today: AM Fog. Cloudy.
High: 44°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 38°
Wind: SW 3-5
Thursday: Cloudy.
High: 54°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 50°
Wind: N 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 52°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it's all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.