Milwaukee weather: Sunny Sunday, but cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

High and low pressure systems near us will create windy conditions Sunday afternoon with gusts near 25mph.

Sunny skies on Sunday with more near average high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

High temperatures in the 40s will trend through Wednesday with a chance for 50s by Thursday.

Next potential round of precipitation is early Tuesday morning for a wintry mix transitioning into rain as temperatures warm during the day.

Today: Sunny and breezy.

High: 46°

Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear.

Low: 26°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds.

High: 45°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Chance of a wintry mix in the morning then chance of showers.

AM Low: 35° High: 42°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy to cloudy.

AM Low: 38° High: 46°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Chance of rain.

AM Low: 39° High: 51°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Friday: Chance of rain.

AM Low: 41° High: 48°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

