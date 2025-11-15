Milwaukee Weather: A rapid drop in temperatures Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Very warm and windy early Saturday. A cold front will rapidly drop temperatures Saturday afternoon and evening. This could bring a slight chance for a shower or two.
Clouds will continue to decrease Saturday afternoon through Sunday. The big change will be colder temperatures in the mid 40s Sunday afternoon.
Cooler temperatures take over next week with highs in mid 40s this week.
There is a chance for a wintry mix with rain showers on Tuesday. Another round of rain is favorable on Thursday.
Today: Breezy and warm. Temps falling rapidly late day. Mostly clouds with clearing skies by the afternoon.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.
Low: 33°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Sunny and breezy.
High: 46°
Wind: NW 10-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 27° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of a wintry mix in the morning then chance of showers.
AM Low: 34° High: 43°
Wind: E 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 35° High: 47°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Rain likely.
AM Low: 38° High: 50°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
