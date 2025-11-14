Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and very mild, cooling Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A warm upper-level ridge keeps southern Wisconsin unusually mild today and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s which is more like early October than mid-November.

A cold front arrives Saturday late morning to early afternoon, likely dry, but may produce a few light showers as moisture brushes the region.

Temperatures return to seasonable 40s Sunday as cooler northwest flow arrives behind the front.

Early next week, a weak system may graze southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon into Monday night, with rain favored and only a very low chance for a brief rain/snow mix.

Today: Sunny and warm.

High: 62°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 50°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Breezy and warm. Temps falling rapidly late day.

High: 64°

Wind: W-NW 10-15

Sunday: Sunny and seasonal.

AM Low: 34° High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Increasingly cloudy with a chance of late day showers.

AM Low: 28° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Early morning showers or wintry mix the partly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 44°

Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 46°

Wind: SE 5-10



