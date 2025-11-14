Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and very mild, cooling Sunday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A warm upper-level ridge keeps southern Wisconsin unusually mild today and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s which is more like early October than mid-November.
A cold front arrives Saturday late morning to early afternoon, likely dry, but may produce a few light showers as moisture brushes the region.
Temperatures return to seasonable 40s Sunday as cooler northwest flow arrives behind the front.
Early next week, a weak system may graze southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon into Monday night, with rain favored and only a very low chance for a brief rain/snow mix.
Today: Sunny and warm.
High: 62°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.
Low: 50°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Breezy and warm. Temps falling rapidly late day.
High: 64°
Wind: W-NW 10-15
Sunday: Sunny and seasonal.
AM Low: 34° High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Increasingly cloudy with a chance of late day showers.
AM Low: 28° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Early morning showers or wintry mix the partly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 44°
Wind: N 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 46°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.