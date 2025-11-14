Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and very mild, cooling Sunday

By
Published  November 14, 2025 4:42am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A warm upper-level ridge keeps southern Wisconsin unusually mild today and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s which is more like early October than mid-November.
A cold front arrives Saturday late morning to early afternoon, likely dry, but may produce a few light showers as moisture brushes the region.
Temperatures return to seasonable 40s Sunday as cooler northwest flow arrives behind the front.
Early next week, a weak system may graze southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon into Monday night, with rain favored and only a very low chance for a brief rain/snow mix.

Today:    Sunny and warm.
High:     62°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tonight:  Increasingly cloudy.
Low:      50°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Breezy and warm. Temps falling rapidly late day.
High:     64°
Wind:     W-NW 10-15

Sunday:   Sunny and seasonal.
AM Low:   34°                    High:  48°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Monday:   Increasingly cloudy with a chance of late day showers.
AM Low:   28°                    High:  44°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tuesday:  Early morning showers or wintry mix the partly sunny.
AM Low:   31°                    High:  44°
Wind:     N 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low:   30°                    High:  46°
Wind:     SE 5-10
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee