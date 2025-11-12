Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and mild, 60s by the weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Gusty west-northwest winds up to 35 mph will sweep across Wisconsin Wednesday before calming overnight under mostly clear skies.
Temperatures steadily warm through the end of the week, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by Saturday ahead of a weak cold front.
That front brings only a small chance of light rain before cooler, seasonable air returns Sunday.
Early next week looks uncertain, with models split between another round of rain or continued dry, mild weather.
Today: Sunny. Windy.
High: 52°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 32°
Wind: WMW 3-7
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 56°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 58°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 46° High: 64°
Wind: WSW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 28° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
