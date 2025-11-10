Milwaukee Weather: Lake effect snow early, cold and windy
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Winter Weather Advisory for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha until 6am on Monday
Flurries or a dusting of light snow may return late Monday night into Tuesday morning before winds shift southwest and temperatures climb into the 40s.
Midweek turns milder with highs near or slightly above normal under partly sunny skies and continued breezy conditions.
By the weekend, a stronger front approaches with increasing clouds and a chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.
Today: Partly sunny. Heavy lake effect snow early from southeastern Milwaukee County into Racine and Kenosha lake-shore areas.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Becoming overcast.
Low: 25°
Wind: WSW 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few snow showers. Cool.
High: 42°
Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 35° High: 50°
Wind: NW 15-25
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 54°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Slight chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 45° High: 58°
Wind: SE 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.