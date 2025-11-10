Milwaukee Weather: Lake effect snow early, cold and windy

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Winter Weather Advisory for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha until 6am on Monday

Flurries or a dusting of light snow may return late Monday night into Tuesday morning before winds shift southwest and temperatures climb into the 40s.

Midweek turns milder with highs near or slightly above normal under partly sunny skies and continued breezy conditions.

By the weekend, a stronger front approaches with increasing clouds and a chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny. Heavy lake effect snow early from southeastern Milwaukee County into Racine and Kenosha lake-shore areas.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Becoming overcast.

Low: 25°

Wind: WSW 3-7

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few snow showers. Cool.

High: 42°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 35° High: 50°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 54°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Slight chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 45° High: 58°

Wind: SE 10-20

6-day planner

