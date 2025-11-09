Milwaukee Weather: More snow is possible on Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy Sunday with scattered snow showers possible. High temps in the middle 30s with blustery winds making it feel like the 20s.

There is potential for lake-effect snow for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties Sunday night into Monday morning. If this does occur, several inches are possible.

Breezy winds continue through Wednesday with wind gusts 25 to 30mph each day.

Temperatures will return to near normal by mid week in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Today: Chance for snow showers. Blustery and cold.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Chance for snow. Cloudy and windy.

Low: 23°

Wind: N 10-15

Monday: Mostly sunny. Windy and cold.

High: 38°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tuesday: Chance for morning snow showers. Windy.

AM Low: 25° High: 42°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Windy and warmer.

AM Low: 35° High: 49°

Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 52°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 34° High: 53°

Wind: SE 5-10







6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media