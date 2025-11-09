Milwaukee Weather: More snow is possible on Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Cloudy Sunday with scattered snow showers possible. High temps in the middle 30s with blustery winds making it feel like the 20s.
There is potential for lake-effect snow for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties Sunday night into Monday morning. If this does occur, several inches are possible.
Breezy winds continue through Wednesday with wind gusts 25 to 30mph each day.
Temperatures will return to near normal by mid week in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Today: Chance for snow showers. Blustery and cold.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-25
Tonight: Chance for snow. Cloudy and windy.
Low: 23°
Wind: N 10-15
Monday: Mostly sunny. Windy and cold.
High: 38°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tuesday: Chance for morning snow showers. Windy.
AM Low: 25° High: 42°
Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Windy and warmer.
AM Low: 35° High: 49°
Wind: NW 10-20
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 52°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 34° High: 53°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
