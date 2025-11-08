Milwaukee Weather: First snow of the season arrives today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy and dry starting Saturday. High temperatures will reach the low 40s earlier this afternoon.

Rain starts in the afternoon and will slowly transition into snow by the evening from west to east. Areas inland could see 1" on grassy/elevated surfaces. Slushy/wet roads and low visibility will be the main impacts.

Chances for a few more snow showers continue on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s which is 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal.

Sunshine and 50s will return by the end of the week.

Today: Cold with afternoon rain showers changing to snow at night. 1" or less, mostly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

High: 43°

Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Chance rain/snow showers

Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-15

Sunday: Chance for snow showers. Windy.

High: 35°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Chance for snow showers.

AM Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tuesday: Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 26° High: 41°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 35° High: 48°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 50°

Wind: W 5-10



