Milwaukee Weather: First snow of the season arrives today
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Cloudy and dry starting Saturday. High temperatures will reach the low 40s earlier this afternoon.
Rain starts in the afternoon and will slowly transition into snow by the evening from west to east. Areas inland could see 1" on grassy/elevated surfaces. Slushy/wet roads and low visibility will be the main impacts.
Chances for a few more snow showers continue on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s which is 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal.
Sunshine and 50s will return by the end of the week.
Today: Cold with afternoon rain showers changing to snow at night. 1" or less, mostly on grassy or elevated surfaces.
High: 43°
Wind: NE 10-15
Tonight: Chance rain/snow showers
Low: 29°
Wind: N 5-15
Sunday: Chance for snow showers. Windy.
High: 35°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Chance for snow showers.
AM Low: 24° High: 38°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tuesday: Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 26° High: 41°
Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 35° High: 48°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 50°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.