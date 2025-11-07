Milwaukee Weather: Friday sun to clouds, weekend rain & snow

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is in for an active stretch of weather featuring a sharp cold front, gusty winds, and the season’s first real taste of winter.

Friday will turn breezy and mild before colder air sweeps in.

Saturday brings a rain–snow mix transitioning to light snow by nightfall, with minor accumulation possible mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

By Sunday and Monday, daytime highs will run 10 to 15 degrees below normal, marking the start of a colder pattern that may include additional lake-effect and clipper-driven snow chances.

Today: Morning sun then more clouds. Slight chance of an isolated later afternoon or evening shower.

High: 60°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 34°

Wind: N 3-7

Saturday: Cold with afternoon rain showers changing to snow at night. 1" or less, mostly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

High: 44°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Cold and windy with periods of light snow.

AM Low: 26° High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: AM chance of light snow then partly sunny.

AM Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 25° High: 46°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 37° High: 50°

Wind: NW 10-20

