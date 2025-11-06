Milwaukee Weather: A cold start, rain returns late evening

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin will see light rain Thursday night into Friday, with breezy south winds shifting northwest behind a passing low.

Another system brings rain changing to a wet snow mix Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, with minor slushy accumulation possible on grassy areas.

Much colder air follows Sunday and Monday, when highs stay in the 30s and lows drop into the teens and 20s.

Conditions turn drier and slowly milder by midweek as high pressure and a weak ridge build back in.

Today: Cold morning with ample sun then more clouds. Light rain by late evening.

High: 54°

Wind: SSE 5-15

Tonight: Windy. Light rain.

Low: 48°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Windy. Early AM light rain then a few PM showers. Warmer.

High: 60°

Wind: WSW 15-25

Saturday: AM showers possibly, light rain by early afternoon changing to snow late day.

AM Low: 34° High: 46°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Sunday: Light snow.

AM Low: 26° High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: Slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 25° High: 46°

Wind: SW 10-20

