Milwaukee Weather: Windy Wednesday, chilly this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Mild and quiet weather holds Wednesday through Thursday before a round of light rain moves across southern Wisconsin Thursday night into early Friday.

Another system arrives Saturday into early Sunday, bringing a mix of rain and snow with a chance for minor slushy accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Behind it, colder northwest winds usher in the first true winter air of the season Sunday into Monday, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.

Early next week stays dry but chilly, with a few lake-effect clouds possible near Lake Michigan.

Today: Morning clouds then clearing for the afternoon. Windy.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 33°

Wind: NW 3-7

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with rain likely by late evening.

High: 54°

Wind: SE 10-20

Friday: A few early showers then mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-15

Saturday: Light rain, possibly mixing with light snow overnight.

AM Low: 34° High: 46°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Sunday: Rain/Snow possible.

AM Low: 28° High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 38°

Wind: WNW 5-10

