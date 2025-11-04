Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and mild, snow arrives this weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A ridge of high pressure keeps things calm Tuesday and Wednesday before a developing low from the Plains brings stronger southerly winds and widespread rain Thursday night.
A second, potentially stronger low moves in Saturday night, pulling in colder air and raising concerns for the first measurable snow of the season.
Forecast confidence remains low due to model disagreement on storm track and moisture depth, but the setup favors a sharp rain–snow line across southern Wisconsin.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 62°
Wind: SW-SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 48°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-25
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Rain arrives late evening and overnight.
AM Low: 33° High: 54°
Wind: S 10-15
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain.
AM Low: 47° High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain and a chance of snow overnight.
AM Low: 36° High: 46°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Sunday: Chance of light rain and snow.
AM Low: 33° High: 38°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
