Milwaukee Weather: Rain likely, windy

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November is apparently having a little trouble remembering what season it is, with temperatures climbing to near 70 today! Unfortunately, that warmth comes with plenty of wind, several rounds of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Most of us will pick up around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Wednesday morning, with locally heavier totals possible near thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Showers become more hit-or-miss Wednesday afternoon and Thursday before we finally dry out and cool down heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday look much more like November, with highs around 50, although a weak system could sneak a few showers into the forecast late in the weekend.

Today: Periods of rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

High: 70°

Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Breezy. Showers.

Low: 58°

Wind: SSE 10-15

Wednesday: Rain showers. Breezy.

High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Periods of light rain.

AM Low: 48° High: 58°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Morning showers.

AM Low: 42° High: 52°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 52°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Sunday: Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: N 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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