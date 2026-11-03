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Milwaukee Weather: Rain likely, windy

By
Daily Forecast
Published November 3, 2026 4:22 AM CST
Published November 3, 2026 4:22 AM CST

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - November is apparently having a little trouble remembering what season it is, with temperatures climbing to near 70 today! Unfortunately, that warmth comes with plenty of wind, several rounds of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Most of us will pick up around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Wednesday morning, with locally heavier totals possible near thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Showers become more hit-or-miss Wednesday afternoon and Thursday before we finally dry out and cool down heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday look much more like November, with highs around 50, although a weak system could sneak a few showers into the forecast late in the weekend.

Today:    Periods of rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
High:     70°
Wind:     S 15-25

Tonight:  Breezy. Showers.
Low:      58°
Wind:     SSE 10-15

Wednesday: Rain showers. Breezy.
High:     64°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Thursday: Periods of light rain.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  58°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Morning showers.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  52°
Wind:     N 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  52°
Wind:     SSW 5-10

Sunday:   Slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  54°
Wind:     N 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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