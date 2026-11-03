Milwaukee Weather: Rain likely, windy
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - November is apparently having a little trouble remembering what season it is, with temperatures climbing to near 70 today! Unfortunately, that warmth comes with plenty of wind, several rounds of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Most of us will pick up around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Wednesday morning, with locally heavier totals possible near thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Showers become more hit-or-miss Wednesday afternoon and Thursday before we finally dry out and cool down heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday look much more like November, with highs around 50, although a weak system could sneak a few showers into the forecast late in the weekend.
Today: Periods of rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25
Tonight: Breezy. Showers.
Low: 58°
Wind: SSE 10-15
Wednesday: Rain showers. Breezy.
High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Periods of light rain.
AM Low: 48° High: 58°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Morning showers.
AM Low: 42° High: 52°
Wind: N 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 52°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Sunday: Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: N 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.