Milwaukee Weather: Early showers then sunny and windy

By
Published  November 3, 2025 4:46am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southeastern Wisconsin starts the week mild and windy, with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Monday and Tuesday.
A brief midweek cool-down arrives Wednesday as high pressure moves in, bringing calmer but chillier air.
Rain returns Thursday night into Friday with a widespread system, followed by another round of showers or a rain–snow mix over the weekend.
By Sunday, temperatures will trend colder, signaling a more winter-like pattern settling into the Great Lakes.

Today:    Early AM showers then clearing to sunshine. Windy.
High:     58°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Tonight:  Mostly clear with a few clouds after midnight.
Low:      36°
Wind:     W 3-7

Tuesday:  Partly Sunny.
High:     60°
Wind:     SW  5-10

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   44°                    High:  58°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   35°                    High:  56°
Wind:     S 5-10

Friday:   Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
AM Low:   44°                    High:  58°
Wind:     SW/NW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers possibly mixed with snow showers in some areas.
AM Low:   37°                    High:  48°
Wind:     N 5-10

