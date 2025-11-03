Milwaukee Weather: Early showers then sunny and windy

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southeastern Wisconsin starts the week mild and windy, with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Monday and Tuesday.

A brief midweek cool-down arrives Wednesday as high pressure moves in, bringing calmer but chillier air.

Rain returns Thursday night into Friday with a widespread system, followed by another round of showers or a rain–snow mix over the weekend.

By Sunday, temperatures will trend colder, signaling a more winter-like pattern settling into the Great Lakes.

Today: Early AM showers then clearing to sunshine. Windy.

High: 58°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds after midnight.

Low: 36°

Wind: W 3-7

Tuesday: Partly Sunny.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 58°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 35° High: 56°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

AM Low: 44° High: 58°

Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers possibly mixed with snow showers in some areas.

AM Low: 37° High: 48°

Wind: N 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media