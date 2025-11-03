Milwaukee Weather: Early showers then sunny and windy
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southeastern Wisconsin starts the week mild and windy, with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Monday and Tuesday.
A brief midweek cool-down arrives Wednesday as high pressure moves in, bringing calmer but chillier air.
Rain returns Thursday night into Friday with a widespread system, followed by another round of showers or a rain–snow mix over the weekend.
By Sunday, temperatures will trend colder, signaling a more winter-like pattern settling into the Great Lakes.
Today: Early AM showers then clearing to sunshine. Windy.
High: 58°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: W 3-7
Tuesday: Partly Sunny.
High: 60°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 58°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 35° High: 56°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
AM Low: 44° High: 58°
Wind: SW/NW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers possibly mixed with snow showers in some areas.
AM Low: 37° High: 48°
Wind: N 5-10
6-day planner
