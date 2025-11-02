Milwaukee Weather: Frosty morning, sunny and cool afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A frosty and cold start to the morning, with partly sunny skies ahead this afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 50°.

Increasing clouds tonight with a chance for rain showers through early Monday morning.

Back to sunshine Monday with temperatures in the mid 50s, and similar conditions through midweek.

Cooler Thursday then a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Chance rain showers.

Low: 42°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Showers early, then mostly sunny. Windy.

High: 56°

Wind: W 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 58°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Chance showers at night.

AM Low: 36° High: 52°

Wind: S 5-15

Friday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 46° High: 58°

Wind: NW 5-15



6-day planner

