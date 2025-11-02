Milwaukee Weather: Frosty morning, sunny and cool afternoon
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - A frosty and cold start to the morning, with partly sunny skies ahead this afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 50°.
Increasing clouds tonight with a chance for rain showers through early Monday morning.
Back to sunshine Monday with temperatures in the mid 50s, and similar conditions through midweek.
Cooler Thursday then a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Chance rain showers.
Low: 42°
Wind: SW 5-15
Monday: Showers early, then mostly sunny. Windy.
High: 56°
Wind: W 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 58°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Chance showers at night.
AM Low: 36° High: 52°
Wind: S 5-15
Friday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 46° High: 58°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.