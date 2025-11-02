Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Frosty morning, sunny and cool afternoon

By
Published  November 2, 2025 5:58am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - A frosty and cold start to the morning, with partly sunny skies ahead this afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 50°.
Increasing clouds tonight with a chance for rain showers through early Monday morning.
Back to sunshine Monday with temperatures in the mid 50s, and similar conditions through midweek.
Cooler Thursday then a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Today:    Partly sunny.
High:     50°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Tonight:  Chance rain showers.
Low:      42°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Monday:   Showers early, then mostly sunny. Windy.
High:     56°
Wind:     W 10-20

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  58°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  56°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Chance showers at night.
AM Low:   36°                    High:  52°
Wind:     S 5-15

Friday:   Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   46°                    High:  58°
Wind:     NW 5-15
 

6-day planner

