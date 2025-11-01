Milwaukee Weather: Chance of rain and cooler, turn the clocks back tonight
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered showers for the first day of November 1st. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2am. Make sure to turn the clocks back 1 hours Saturday night.
Breezy winds return to the forecast late Sunday into Monday. Strong winds associated with frontal systems will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.
Above average temperatures for the first week of November with mostly sunny skies.
Today: Mostly cloudy chance of showers
High: 47°
Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy a slight chance of showers.
Low: 32°
Wind: N 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 53°
Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 40° High: 58°
Wind: W 10-20
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 35° High: 58°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 60°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 55°
Wind: N 15-25
6-day planner
