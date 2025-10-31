Milwaukee Weather: Partly Cloudy with slight chance for a shower

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly cloudy Halloween. Highs in the low 50s and breezy at times. Temperatures dropping into the low 40s during trick-or-treat hours.

Slight chance for an isolated shower Friday night. Otherwise, better chance for a few showers on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s.

Breezy winds return to the forecast late Sunday into Monday next week associated with a frontal system.

Warmer temperatures return for the first week of November in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Today: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

High: 52°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/ a slight chance of showers

Low: 36°

Wind: W 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy chance of showers

High: 49°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 33° High: 52°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 57°

Wind: W 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 58°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-25



6-day planner

