Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Partly Cloudy with slight chance for a shower

By
Published  October 31, 2025 4:01am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly cloudy Halloween. Highs in the low 50s and breezy at times. Temperatures dropping into the low 40s during trick-or-treat hours.
Slight chance for an isolated shower Friday night. Otherwise, better chance for a few showers on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s.
Breezy winds return to the forecast late Sunday into Monday next week associated with a frontal system.
Warmer temperatures return for the first week of November in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Today:    Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
High:     52°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy w/ a slight chance of showers
Low:      36°
Wind:     W 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy chance of showers
High:     49°
Wind:     N 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   33°                    High:  52°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Monday:   Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   40°                    High:  57°
Wind:     W 10-20

Tuesday:  Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   36°                    High:  58°
Wind:     S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly Sunny.
AM Low:   43°                    High:  60°
Wind:     NW 15-25
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee