Milwaukee Weather: Partly Cloudy with slight chance for a shower
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly cloudy Halloween. Highs in the low 50s and breezy at times. Temperatures dropping into the low 40s during trick-or-treat hours.
Slight chance for an isolated shower Friday night. Otherwise, better chance for a few showers on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s.
Breezy winds return to the forecast late Sunday into Monday next week associated with a frontal system.
Warmer temperatures return for the first week of November in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Today: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
High: 52°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/ a slight chance of showers
Low: 36°
Wind: W 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy chance of showers
High: 49°
Wind: N 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 33° High: 52°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 40° High: 57°
Wind: W 10-20
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 58°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly Sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-25
6-day planner
