Milwaukee Weather: Patchy fog then ample sun, mild and dry

By
Published  October 30, 2025 4:41am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin will stay mostly quiet through the weekend with occasional clouds, light winds, and only a slim chance of showers.
Patchy fog early Thursday gives way to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temps in the low to mid-50s.
A weak upper disturbance could trigger a few light showers Friday or Saturday, but rainfall looks minimal.
A breezy southwest wind returns Sunday, followed by another stretch of dry weather through midweek.

Today:    Mostly sunny.
High:     56°
Wind:     N 5-15

Tonight:  Increasingly cloudy.
Low:      39°
Wind:     NW 3-7

Friday:   Partly sunny.
High:     54°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  50°
Wind:     N 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   35°                    High:  54°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Monday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   41°                    High:  58°
Wind:     WSW 10-20

Tuesday:  Sunny.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  58°
Wind:     NW 10-20

6-day planner

