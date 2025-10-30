Milwaukee Weather: Patchy fog then ample sun, mild and dry
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin will stay mostly quiet through the weekend with occasional clouds, light winds, and only a slim chance of showers.
Patchy fog early Thursday gives way to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temps in the low to mid-50s.
A weak upper disturbance could trigger a few light showers Friday or Saturday, but rainfall looks minimal.
A breezy southwest wind returns Sunday, followed by another stretch of dry weather through midweek.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 56°
Wind: N 5-15
Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.
Low: 39°
Wind: NW 3-7
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 38° High: 50°
Wind: N 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 35° High: 54°
Wind: SW 5-15
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 41° High: 58°
Wind: WSW 10-20
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-20
