Milwaukee Weather: Patchy fog then ample sun, mild and dry

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin will stay mostly quiet through the weekend with occasional clouds, light winds, and only a slim chance of showers.

Patchy fog early Thursday gives way to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temps in the low to mid-50s.

A weak upper disturbance could trigger a few light showers Friday or Saturday, but rainfall looks minimal.

A breezy southwest wind returns Sunday, followed by another stretch of dry weather through midweek.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 56°

Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 39°

Wind: NW 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 50°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 35° High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 41° High: 58°

Wind: WSW 10-20

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 58°

Wind: NW 10-20

6-day planner

