Milwaukee Weather: AM showers, PM sun
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We're starting Thursday with a few showers, but the rain should be out of here around sunrise, leaving us with a pretty decent afternoon! Skies will clear, temperatures will climb into the upper-60s and gusty north-west winds will remind us that a cold front just rolled through town. Friday looks cooler, but mostly dry during the day before clouds thicken and showers start working their way into Wisconsin Friday night. Saturday is looking a little soggy, but Sunday offers a chance to get outside without dodging raindrops. Enjoy that break because a more organized storm system could bring another round of widespread rain early next week, along with temperatures that stay on the mild side for November.
Today: Morning showers then drying and clearing.
High: 68°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Clear.
Low: 42°
Wind: NW 3-7
Friday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds late day. Rain returns overnight.
High: 58°
Wind: E 5-10
Saturday: Showers.
AM Low: 48° High: 60°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: PM Showers likely.
AM Low: 51° High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Showers.
AM Low: 54° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.