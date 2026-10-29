Milwaukee Weather: AM showers, PM sun

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're starting Thursday with a few showers, but the rain should be out of here around sunrise, leaving us with a pretty decent afternoon! Skies will clear, temperatures will climb into the upper-60s and gusty north-west winds will remind us that a cold front just rolled through town. Friday looks cooler, but mostly dry during the day before clouds thicken and showers start working their way into Wisconsin Friday night. Saturday is looking a little soggy, but Sunday offers a chance to get outside without dodging raindrops. Enjoy that break because a more organized storm system could bring another round of widespread rain early next week, along with temperatures that stay on the mild side for November.

Today: Morning showers then drying and clearing.

High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 42°

Wind: NW 3-7

Friday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds late day. Rain returns overnight.

High: 58°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: PM Showers likely.

AM Low: 51° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Showers.

AM Low: 54° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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