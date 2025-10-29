Milwaukee Weather: Some sun, some clouds but no rain

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin will stay mostly dry over the next week with occasional lake-effect clouds drifting inland from Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will hold near seasonal norms, with cool days and chilly nights typical for late October.

Gusty northeast winds will ease by Thursday night as high pressure settles in, keeping conditions calm into the weekend.

A pair of weak systems may bring a few light showers late weekend or early next week, but most areas will stay dry.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy.

High: 56°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE 3-7

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 56°

Wind: N 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 52°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers by Sunday night.

AM Low: 36° High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 56°

Wind: W 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media