Milwaukee Weather: Some sun, some clouds but no rain
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin will stay mostly dry over the next week with occasional lake-effect clouds drifting inland from Lake Michigan.
Temperatures will hold near seasonal norms, with cool days and chilly nights typical for late October.
Gusty northeast winds will ease by Thursday night as high pressure settles in, keeping conditions calm into the weekend.
A pair of weak systems may bring a few light showers late weekend or early next week, but most areas will stay dry.
Today: Partly sunny and breezy.
High: 56°
Wind: NE 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 40°
Wind: NE 3-7
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 56°
Wind: N 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 52°
Wind: N 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers by Sunday night.
AM Low: 36° High: 54°
Wind: SW 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 56°
Wind: W 10-20
6-day planner
Local perspective:
