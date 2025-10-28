Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and breezy, staying dry

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A strong high over Quebec will keep Wisconsin mostly dry through midweek, with steady east winds and mild highs in the 50s.

By Friday, winds turn north as a weak disturbance brings light rain chances to eastern and southeastern parts of the state by late evening.

A second, stronger system will move in late Sunday into Monday, spreading more widespread showers across southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures stay near to slightly below normal through the weekend, with cooler, cloudier days and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Today: Partly sunny and windy at times.

High: 58°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Low: 46°

Wind: ESE 10-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy.

High: 56°

Wind: ENE 15-25

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 54°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers by late day.

AM Low: 39° High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 52°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 34° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

