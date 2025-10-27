Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, mild and breezy

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A steady east-to-southeast wind off Lake Michigan will keep the first half of the week mild but breezy, with highs in the 50s and a few lake clouds drifting inland.

A weak storm system passing to the south may bring light showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, mainly across southern and southwestern Wisconsin.

The rest of the week looks mostly dry with temperatures staying near normal and occasional gusty winds as another system approaches from the northwest.

By the weekend, expect cooler, breezy conditions and a chance of scattered showers as that next trough moves through the Great Lakes.

Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times.

High: 58°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Low: 45°

Wind: SE 10-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy.

High: 56°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Wednesday:Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 43° High: 56°

Wind: NE 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 54°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 37° High: 52°

Wind: NW 10-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 50°

Wind: SSE 5-10

6-day planner

