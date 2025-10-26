Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Patchy fog and frost Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the lower 50s near the lake to upper 50s inland.

Sunshine starts off the work week on Monday with seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s.

Two merging low pressure systems will increase clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. Slight chance of rain is possible-heaviest will remain south of our area.

Temperatures will be cooler on Halloween. Looking partly cloudy with only a small chance of a shower.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 57°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Clear skies.

Low: 44°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 54°

Wind: E 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers.

AM Low: 45° High: 55°

Wind: SE 5-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. Windy.

AM Low: 44° High: 54°

Wind: E 10-20

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 42° High: 54°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 40° High: 51°

Wind: NW 5-10



