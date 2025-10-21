Milwaukee Weather: Morning puddles, more PM rain
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Cool, windy weather settles in for Tuesday with scattered showers and lingering drizzle possible Wednesday.
Frost and freeze conditions are likely Wednesday night and Thursday night as skies clear and temperatures drop into the 30s.
High pressure brings dry, quiet weather Friday before the next system arrives over the weekend.
By Saturday and Sunday, milder southerly winds return, lifting highs back into the 60s with a few light showers possible.
Today: Windy and chilly with periods of light rain.
High: 52°
Wind: W 15-25
Tonight: Chance of showers. Windy.
Low: 43°
Wind: NW 10-20
Wednesday: Windy and chilly with a slight chance of showers.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 15-25
Thursday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 54°
Wind: NW 10-20
Friday: Morning frost even closer to the lake. Freeze inland. Moslty sunny.
AM Low: 33° High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 41° High: 60°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 46° High: 62°
Wind: E 5-15
