Milwaukee Weather: Rain in the morning, then windy and partly cloudy

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Rain showers continue Sunday through the mid to late morning. Clouds will begin to clear in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Strong winds can gust near 40mph Sunday making it windy and cool as it brings in colder air from the north.

Strong winds gusting 30mph continue through Wednesday. Next chance of rain is Monday night into Tuesday.

Isolated frost is possible by Monday morning. Better chances of frost Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

Today: Morning rain. Afternoon clearing. Very windy and chilly.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated frost.

Low: 41°

Wind: W 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and windy. Chance for showers at night.

High: 65°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tuesday: Windy and chilly with a chance for rain showers.

AM Low: 43° High: 53°

Wind: W 15-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for showers. Chance PM frost.

AM Low: 42° High: 55°

Wind: W 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance PM frost.

AM Low: 38° High: 56°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance PM frost.

AM Low: 38° High: 56°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media