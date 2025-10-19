Milwaukee Weather: Rain in the morning, then windy and partly cloudy
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Rain showers continue Sunday through the mid to late morning. Clouds will begin to clear in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Strong winds can gust near 40mph Sunday making it windy and cool as it brings in colder air from the north.
Strong winds gusting 30mph continue through Wednesday. Next chance of rain is Monday night into Tuesday.
Isolated frost is possible by Monday morning. Better chances of frost Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.
Today: Morning rain. Afternoon clearing. Very windy and chilly.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated frost.
Low: 41°
Wind: W 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny and windy. Chance for showers at night.
High: 65°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tuesday: Windy and chilly with a chance for rain showers.
AM Low: 43° High: 53°
Wind: W 15-25
Wednesday:Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for showers. Chance PM frost.
AM Low: 42° High: 55°
Wind: W 10-20
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance PM frost.
AM Low: 38° High: 56°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance PM frost.
AM Low: 38° High: 56°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
